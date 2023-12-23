COLUMBUS — Listed below are Friday night’s Ohio high school boys basketball roundups from across the state, as reported to the Scorestream app.

Akron Hoban prevails over Newport Central Catholic

Akron Hoban left no doubt on Friday, controlling Newport Central Catholic from start to finish for a 68-40 victory in a Kentucky boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Recently on Dec. 16, Akron Hoban squared off with North Canton Hoover in a basketball game.

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary barely beats Canton McKinley

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary finally found a way to top Canton McKinley 61-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Canton McKinley faced off against Canton GlenOak and Akron St Vincent – St Mary took on Cincinnati Moeller on Dec. 9 at Akron St Vincent – St Mary High School.

Alliance Marlington overcomes Ravenna

Alliance Marlington collected a solid win over Ravenna in a 63-50 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Alliance Marlington faced off against Beloit West Branch and Ravenna took on Mogadore Field on Dec. 14 at Mogadore Field High School.

Antwerp escapes close call with Kalida

Antwerp finally found a way to top Kalida 46-45 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Kalida High on Dec. 22.

Kalida started on steady ground by forging a 15-13 lead over Antwerp at the end of the first quarter.

The Archers’ offense darted in front for a 24-20 lead over the Wildcats at the half.

Kalida clawed to within 31-30 through the third quarter.

The Archers and the Wildcats each scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Kalida faced off against Van Wert and Antwerp took on Continental on Dec. 16 at Continental High School.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe posts win at New Lebanon Dixie’s expense

Arcanum Franklin Monroe pushed past New Lebanon Dixie for a 48-33 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

The first quarter gave Arcanum Franklin Monroe a 15-7 lead over New Lebanon Dixie.

The Jets fought to a 27-19 half margin at the Greyhounds’ expense.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe and New Lebanon Dixie each scored in the third quarter.

The Jets held on with a 17-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Lebanon Dixie and Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, New Lebanon Dixie faced off against Ansonia and Arcanum Franklin Monroe took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Dec. 15 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

Archbold tops Sherwood Fairview

Archbold earned a convincing 57-23 win over Sherwood Fairview in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Archbold opened with an 18-5 advantage over Sherwood Fairview through the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks’ offense charged in front for a 35-12 lead over the Apaches at the half.

Archbold breathed fire to a 50-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Streaks held on with a 7-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Archbold and Sherwood Fairview played in a 49-34 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Archbold faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Sherwood Fairview took on Continental on Dec. 15 at Continental High School.

Ashtabula Edgewood grinds out close victory over Andover Pymatuning Valley

Ashtabula Edgewood finally found a way to top Andover Pymatuning Valley 68-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Andover Pymatuning Valley and Ashtabula Edgewood squared off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

Recently on Dec. 15, Andover Pymatuning Valley squared off with Kinsman Badger in a basketball game.

Ashville Teays Valley slips past Circleville

Ashville Teays Valley topped Circleville 53-48 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 22.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Circleville faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Union and Circleville took on Columbus Hamilton Township on Dec. 16 at Circleville High School.

Aurora tacks win on Chagrin Falls Kenston

Aurora rolled past Chagrin Falls Kenston for a comfortable 67-44 victory at Aurora High on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Aurora and Chagrin Falls Kenston played in a 64-52 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Aurora faced off against Kent Roosevelt and Chagrin Falls Kenston took on Berea-Midpark on Dec. 8 at Berea-Midpark High School.

Baltimore Liberty Union defeats Amanda-Clearcreek

Baltimore Liberty Union dominated Amanda-Clearcreek 70-36 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

The first quarter gave Baltimore Liberty Union a 27-12 lead over Amanda-Clearcreek.

The Lions opened a mammoth 41-24 gap over the Aces at halftime.

Baltimore Liberty Union jumped to a 60-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions held on with a 10-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Baltimore Liberty Union and Amanda-Clearcreek played in a 52-31 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Circleville Logan Elm on Dec. 16 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

Barnesville secures a win over Sarahsville Shenandoah

Barnesville notched a win against Sarahsville Shenandoah 54-36 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

Barnesville opened with a 23-6 advantage over Sarahsville Shenandoah through the first quarter.

The Shamrocks’ shooting breathed fire in front for a 33-13 lead over the Zeps at the intermission.

Barnesville roared to a 44-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Zeps rallied with a 14-10 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Shamrocks prevailed.

Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Barnesville squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Hannibal River and Barnesville took on Bellaire on Dec. 15 at Bellaire High School.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon slips past Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon posted a narrow 57-48 win over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic at Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon took on New Riegel on Dec. 16 at New Riegel High School.

Bellbrook overcomes Monroe

Bellbrook handed Monroe a tough 70-59 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

The last time Bellbrook and Monroe played in a 68-52 game on Jan. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Bellbrook faced off against Franklin and Monroe took on Springboro on Dec. 16 at Springboro High School.

Belmont Union Local claims tight victory against Bellaire

Belmont Union Local topped Bellaire 61-57 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

The last time Bellaire and Belmont Union Local played in a 74-69 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Belmont Union Local faced off against New Martinsville Magnolia and Bellaire took on Barnesville on Dec. 15 at Bellaire High School.

Beloit West Branch overcomes Navarre Fairless

Beloit West Branch pushed past Navarre Fairless for a 58-39 win on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Beloit West Branch faced off against Alliance Marlington.

Belpre carves slim margin over Racine Southern

Belpre posted a narrow 68-63 win over Racine Southern on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Racine Southern faced off against Waterford and Belpre took on Stewart Federal Hocking on Dec. 15 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

Berlin Hiland edges past Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley in tough test

Berlin Hiland topped Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 45-41 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Berlin Hiland took on Sugarcreek Garaway on Dec. 12 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

Berlin Center Western Reserve tacks win on Leetonia

It was a tough night for Leetonia which was overmatched by Berlin Center Western Reserve in this 53-31 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local and Leetonia took on Lisbon on Dec. 15 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Bethel-Tate outlasts Cincinnati Deer Park

Bethel-Tate grabbed a 77-64 victory at the expense of Cincinnati Deer Park in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Bethel-Tate faced off against Georgetown.

Botkins defeats Houston Hou

Botkins dismissed Houston Hou by a 63-31 count on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Botkins and Houston Hou squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Botkins High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Houston Hou faced off against Pleasant Hill Newton and Botkins took on Sidney Fairlawn on Dec. 15 at Botkins High School.

Bowling Green edges past Napoleon in tough test

Bowling Green finally found a way to top Napoleon 42-40 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

Last season, Bowling Green and Napoleon squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Napoleon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Napoleon faced off against Wauseon and Bowling Green took on Dayton Dunbar on Dec. 16 at Bowling Green High School.

Bradford overpowers Lewisburg Tri-County North in thorough fashion

Bradford controlled the action to earn an impressive 78-46 win against Lewisburg Tri-County North for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

Last season, Bradford and Lewisburg Tri-County North squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Bradford faced off against Fort Recovery and Lewisburg Tri-County North took on New Madison Tri-Village on Dec. 15 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

Brookfield barely beats Cortland Maplewood

Brookfield finally found a way to top Cortland Maplewood 49-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Brookfield and Cortland Maplewood squared off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Cortland Maplewood High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Brookfield faced off against Warren Champion and Cortland Maplewood took on Fairport Harbor Fairport on Dec. 15 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

Cadiz Harrison Central dominates Wintersville Indian Creek

Cadiz Harrison Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 63-43 win against Wintersville Indian Creek on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and Wintersville Indian Creek faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against Cambridge and Cadiz Harrison Central took on Wheeling Linsly on Dec. 16 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

Camden Preble Shawnee overwhelms New Paris National Trail

Camden Preble Shawnee earned a convincing 75-27 win over New Paris National Trail during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Camden Preble Shawnee faced off against Arcanum and New Paris National Trail took on Carlisle on Dec. 16 at Carlisle High School.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep tacks win on Flowery Branch Lanier Christian

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 84-44 win over Flowery Branch Lanier Christian in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Recently on Dec. 17, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep squared off with Springfield in a basketball game.

Canfield overwhelms Cleveland Collinwood

Canfield rolled past Cleveland Collinwood for a comfortable 88-15 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Canfield High on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Canfield faced off against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney.

Canfield South Range edges past Hubbard in tough test

Canfield South Range posted a narrow 59-56 win over Hubbard in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

The last time Canfield South Range and Hubbard played in a 50-40 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Canfield South Range faced off against Sycamore Mohawk and Hubbard took on Niles on Dec. 15 at Hubbard High School.

Canton GlenOak holds off Massillon Jackson

Canton GlenOak posted a narrow 66-63 win over Massillon Jackson on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Massillon Jackson faced off against Uniontown Lake and Canton GlenOak took on Mentor on Dec. 16 at Canton GlenOak High School.

Canton South delivers statement win over Carrollton

Canton South controlled the action to earn an impressive 78-58 win against Carrollton for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Canton South High on Dec. 22.

The last time Carrollton and Canton South played in a 59-58 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Canton South faced off against Dalton and Carrollton took on Alliance on Dec. 15 at Alliance High School.

Cardington-Lincoln darts past Danville with early burst

Cardington-Lincoln scored early and often in a 63-43 win over Danville during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Danville faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Cardington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Danville faced off against Smithville and Cardington-Lincoln took on Fredericktown on Dec. 15 at Cardington High School.

Carey squeezes past North Robinson Colonel Crawford

Carey topped North Robinson Colonel Crawford 35-31 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

The last time Carey and North Robinson Colonel Crawford played in a 51-47 game on Dec. 16, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 16, Carey squared off with Bucyrus Wynford in a basketball game.

Carlisle earns stressful win over Eaton

Carlisle finally found a way to top Eaton 52-50 at Carlisle High on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Carlisle and Eaton faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Eaton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Carlisle faced off against New Paris National Trail and Eaton took on Germantown Valley View on Dec. 15 at Eaton High School.

Bloom-Carroll dominates Circleville Logan Elm

Bloom-Carroll earned a convincing 74-39 win over Circleville Logan Elm in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Baltimore Liberty Union and Circleville Logan Elm took on Amanda-Clearcreek on Dec. 16 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

Casstown Miami East tops De Graff Riverside

Casstown Miami East dismissed De Graff Riverside by an 82-62 count in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 22.

The last time Casstown Miami East and De Graff Riverside played in a 69-57 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 16, Casstown Miami East squared off with Dayton Meadowdale in a basketball game.

Cedarville darts past Springfield Catholic Central with early burst

An early dose of momentum helped Cedarville to a 76-43 runaway past Springfield Catholic Central for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

Last season, Springfield Catholic Central and Cedarville faced off on Feb. 25, 2023 at Cedarville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Springfield Catholic Central faced off against Jamestown Greeneview and Cedarville took on Leesburg Fairfield Local on Dec. 16 at Leesburg Fairfield Local High School.

Celina barely beats Versailles

Celina posted a narrow 42-41 win over Versailles in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

The last time Versailles and Celina played in a 60-37 game on Jan. 11, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Versailles faced off against New Bremen and Celina took on Maria Stein Marion Local on Dec. 16 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

Centerburg tops Mt. Gilead

Centerburg rolled past Mt. Gilead for a comfortable 59-37 victory at Centerburg High on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Centerburg faced off against Galion Northmor and Mt Gilead took on Marengo Highland on Dec. 12 at Marengo Highland High School.

Centerville escapes close call with Springboro

Centerville finally found a way to top Springboro 64-57 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Centerville and Springboro faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Springboro High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Springboro faced off against Monroe and Centerville took on Hickory Moravian Prep on Dec. 17 at Hickory Moravian Prep.

Chillicothe Huntington holds off Ripley RULH

Chillicothe Huntington finally found a way to top Ripley RULH 38-35 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Ripley RULH faced off against Peebles.

Cincinnati Aiken holds off Taylor Mill Scott

Cincinnati Aiken posted a narrow 57-49 win over Taylor Mill Scott on Dec. 22 in Kentucky boys high school basketball action.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori escapes Toledo Scott in thin win

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori posted a narrow 57-50 win over Toledo Scott at Cincinnati Gamble Montessori High on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori faced off against Cincinnati Moeller and Toledo Scott took on Beachwood on Dec. 16 at Beachwood High School.

Cincinnati McNicholas holds off Covington

Cincinnati McNicholas posted a narrow 61-58 win over Covington in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Covington took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Dec. 16 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

Cincinnati McNicholas escapes close call with Park Hills Covington Catholic

Cincinnati McNicholas topped Park Hills Covington Catholic 61-58 in a tough tilt at Cincinnati Mcnicholas High on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Park Hills Covington Catholic took on Cincinnati St Xavier on Dec. 12 at Park Hills Covington Catholic High School.

Cincinnati Moeller rides to cruise-control win over Cincinnati Turpin

Cincinnati Moeller left no doubt on Friday, controlling Cincinnati Turpin from start to finish for a 68-46 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

Last season, Cincinnati Moeller and Cincinnati Turpin faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Cincinnati Moeller faced off against Cincinnati Gamble Montessori and Cincinnati Turpin took on Milford on Dec. 12 at Milford High School.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian tops St. Bernard Roger Bacon

Cincinnati Purcell Marian pushed past St. Bernard Roger Bacon for a 72-56 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory at St. Bernard Roger Bacon High on Dec. 22.

Last season, St Bernard Roger Bacon and Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off on Jan. 25, 2022 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off against Cincinnati Elder and Cincinnati Purcell Marian took on Cincinnati Summit Country Day on Dec. 15 at Cincinnati Summit Country Day School.

Cincinnati St. Xavier collects victory over Fairfield

Cincinnati St. Xavier pushed past Fairfield for a 73-58 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Fairfield High on Dec. 22.

Last season, Fairfield and Cincinnati St Xavier faced off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Fairfield faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati St Xavier took on Cincinnati Hills Christian on Dec. 16 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School.

Cincinnati Sycamore dominates Cincinnati Oak Hills

Cincinnati Sycamore scored early and often to roll over Cincinnati Oak Hills 52-28 on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati Sycamore squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Mason and Cincinnati Oak Hills took on Fairfield on Dec. 15 at Fairfield High School.

Cincinnati Ursuline delivers statement win over Youngstown Chaney

Cincinnati Ursuline unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Youngstown Chaney 77-54 Friday at Cincinnati Ursuline Academy on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Cincinnati Ursuline faced off against Youngstown East and Youngstown Chaney took on Canfield on Dec. 12 at Youngstown Chaney High School.

Cincinnati Wyoming narrowly defeats Cincinnati Mariemont

Cincinnati Wyoming knocked off Cincinnati Mariemont 53-39 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Cincinnati Mariemont faced off against Cincinnati Madeira.

Cincinnati Oyler comes up short in matchup with Cincinnati

Cincinnati collected a solid win over Cincinnati Oyler in a 66-48 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Cincinnati Oyler faced off against Cincinnati Gamble Montessori.

Youngstown East comes up short in matchup with Cleveland VASJ

Cleveland VASJ eventually beat Youngstown East 71-60 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Youngstown East faced off against Cincinnati Ursuline and Cleveland VASJ took on Warren G. Harding on Dec. 15 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East bests Cleveland Heights

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cleveland Heights 67-47 Friday on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Cleveland Heights faced off against Brunswick and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East took on Cincinnati Winton Woods on Dec. 16 at Cleveland Heights Lutheran East High School.

Coldwater exhales after close call with Lima Shawnee

Coldwater posted a narrow 48-46 win over Lima Shawnee in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Coldwater faced off against St. Henry and Lima Shawnee took on McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley on Dec. 16 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

Columbus Bishop Hartley overcomes Dover

Columbus Bishop Hartley notched a win against Dover 56-42 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Dover faced off against Zanesville and Columbus Bishop Hartley took on Worthington Christian on Dec. 14 at Columbus Bishop Hartley High School.

Columbus Bishop Ready holds off Delaware Buckeye Valley

Columbus Bishop Ready finally found a way to top Delaware Buckeye Valley 52-48 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 16, Columbus Bishop Ready squared off with Gahanna Columbus in a basketball game.

Lancaster Fairfield Union comes up short in matchup with Columbus Hamilton Township

Columbus Hamilton Township grabbed a 73-58 victory at the expense of Lancaster Fairfield Union in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

The last time Lancaster Fairfield Union and Columbus Hamilton Township played in a 74-42 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Columbus Hamilton Township took on Circleville on Dec. 16 at Circleville High School.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales takes down Columbus Whetstone

Columbus St. Francis DeSales rolled past Columbus Whetstone for a comfortable 75-50 victory in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Columbus Whetstone faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Columbus St Francis DeSales took on Thomas Worthington on Dec. 16 at Thomas Worthington High School.

HSA Columbus denies Zanesville West Muskingum’s challenge

HSA Columbus pushed past Zanesville West Muskingum for a 72-57 win on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and HSA Columbus took on Dayton Jefferson Township on Dec. 15 at Dayton Jefferson Township High School.

Columbus Grove grinds out close victory over Hamler Patrick Henry

Columbus Grove topped Hamler Patrick Henry 53-47 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Columbus Grove faced off against Arlington and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Miller City on Dec. 15 at Miller City High School.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit edges past Parkersburg South in tough test

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit finally found a way to top Parkersburg South 72-67 in West Virginia boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

Recently on Dec. 8, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit squared off with Gates Mills Gilmour in a basketball game.

Dayton Carroll claims victory against Wilmington

Dayton Carroll eventually beat Wilmington 54-39 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Dayton Carroll and Wilmington faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Dayton Carroll High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Wilmington faced off against Hamilton Ross and Dayton Carroll took on Hamilton Badin on Dec. 15 at Dayton Carroll High School.

Middletown Madison lets lead slip away in Dayton Oakwood’s victory

Dayton Oakwood seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 72-51 over Middletown Madison in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

Last season, Dayton Oakwood and Middletown Madison faced off on Dec. 21, 2021 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Dayton Oakwood faced off against Carlisle and Middletown Madison took on Arcanum on Dec. 16 at Arcanum High School.

Defiance Ayersville carves slim margin over Fort Jennings

Defiance Ayersville finally found a way to top Fort Jennings 49-40 on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Defiance Ayersville and Fort Jennings played in a 56-51 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Fort Jennings faced off against Ottoville and Defiance Ayersville took on Archbold on Dec. 15 at Defiance Ayersville.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin escapes Hilliard Darby in thin win

Delaware Olentangy Berlin posted a narrow 62-58 win over Hilliard Darby during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

The last time Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Hilliard Darby played in a 59-45 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Hilliard Darby faced off against Dublin Scioto and Delaware Olentangy Berlin took on Newark on Dec. 15 at Newark High School.

Delphos St. John’s rally stops Convoy Crestview

Delphos St. John’s overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 62-44 win over Convoy Crestview in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Convoy Crestview showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-9 advantage over Delphos St. John’s as the first quarter ended.

The Blue Jays kept a 29-18 halftime margin at the Knights’ expense.

Delphos St. John’s charged to a 48-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Jays held on with a 14-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Delphos St. John’s squared off on Feb. 28, 2023 at Convoy Crestview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Convoy Crestview faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace and Delphos St. John’s took on New Knoxville on Dec. 15 at New Knoxville High School.

Dublin Scioto overpowers Columbus Franklin Heights in thorough fashion

Dublin Scioto rolled past Columbus Franklin Heights for a comfortable 70-42 victory on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Columbus Franklin Heights faced off against Canal Winchester and Dublin Scioto took on Hilliard Darby on Dec. 16 at Hilliard Darby High School.

East Canton’s early pace exhausts Newcomerstown

East Canton raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 64-50 win over Newcomerstown for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, East Canton faced off against Strasburg and Newcomerstown took on Toronto on Dec. 16 at Newcomerstown High School.

East Liverpool Beaver overcomes St. Clairsville in seat-squirming affair

East Liverpool Beaver posted a narrow 78-69 win over St. Clairsville at St. Clairsville High on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave East Liverpool Beaver a 17-15 lead over St. Clairsville.

The scoreboard showed the Red Devils with a 34-32 lead over the Beavers heading into the second quarter.

St. Clairsville moved ahead by earning a 52-50 advantage over East Liverpool Beaver at the end of the third quarter.

The Beavers rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Red Devils 28-17 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, St. Clairsville and East Liverpool Beaver squared off on Feb. 25, 2023 at St. Clairsville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, St. Clairsville faced off against Bellaire and East Liverpool Beaver took on Belmont Union Local on Dec. 14 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

Eastlake North escapes close call with Bedford

Eastlake North finally found a way to top Bedford 66-61 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

The first quarter gave Eastlake North an 18-12 lead over Bedford.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Bearcats climbed back to within 32-27.

Bedford came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Eastlake North 48-46.

The Rangers pulled off a stirring 20-13 final quarter to trip the Bearcats.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Eastlake North faced off against Euclid.

Elmore Woodmore escapes Lakeside Marblehead Danbury in thin win

Elmore Woodmore posted a narrow 73-71 win over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-16 advantage over Elmore Woodmore as the first quarter ended.

The Lakers proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 41-25 advantage over the Wildcats at the half.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury enjoyed a 58-41 lead over Elmore Woodmore to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 32-13 rally, but the Wildcats were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury took on Old Fort on Dec. 14 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School.

Etna Liberty Christian overcomes Millersport

Etna Liberty Christian notched a win against Millersport 60-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Millersport High on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Millersport faced off against Grove City Christian and Etna Liberty Christian took on Granville Christian on Dec. 16 at Granville Christian Academy.

Euclid overcomes deficit to defeat Gates Mills Gilmour

Gates Mills Gilmour dented the scoreboard first, but Euclid responded to earn a 66-51 decision for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy on Dec. 22.

Gates Mills Gilmour showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-10 advantage over Euclid as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers and the Lancers battled to a standoff at 28-28 as the third quarter began.

Euclid jumped in front of Gates Mills Gilmour 44-41 going into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-10 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Parma Heights Holy Name and Euclid took on Eastlake North on Dec. 16 at Eastlake North High School.

Fairview Park Fairview tops Mentor Lake Catholic

Fairview Park Fairview notched a win against Mentor Lake Catholic 74-58 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

Last season, Mentor Lake Catholic and Fairview Park Fairview faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Fairview Park Fairview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Cleveland Benedictine.

Fayette narrowly defeats Morenci

Fayette knocked off Morenci 40-30 for a Michigan boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

The last time Fayette and Morenci played in a 56-54 game on Jan. 2, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 14, Fayette squared off with Montpelier in a basketball game.

Findlay dominates Toledo Whitmer in convincing showing

Findlay dismissed Toledo Whitmer by a 67-45 count during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

Last season, Toledo Whitmer and Findlay faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Findlay High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Toledo Whitmer faced off against Lima and Findlay took on Holland Springfield on Dec. 14 at Holland Springfield High School.

Flemingsburg Fleming County squeezes past Cincinnati Taft

Flemingsburg Fleming County finally found a way to top Cincinnati Taft 75-74 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Cincinnati Taft faced off against Trotwood-Madison.

Fort Loramie edges past Sidney Fairlawn in tough test

Fort Loramie finally found a way to top Sidney Fairlawn 39-37 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

The last time Fort Loramie and Sidney Fairlawn played in a 61-28 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Sidney Fairlawn faced off against Botkins and Fort Loramie took on New Bremen on Dec. 16 at Fort Loramie High School.

Fort Recovery slips past Berne South Adams

Fort Recovery finally found a way to top Berne South Adams 39-37 in an Indiana boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Fort Recovery faced off against Ansonia.

Fostoria secures a win over Tontogany Otsego

Fostoria handed Tontogany Otsego a tough 76-66 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

Last season, Fostoria and Tontogany Otsego squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Fostoria High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Tontogany Otsego faced off against Oak Harbor and Fostoria took on Arcadia on Dec. 16 at Arcadia High School.

Gahanna Columbus darts by Fredericktown

Gahanna Columbus recorded a big victory over Fredericktown 64-30 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Fredericktown faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Gahanna Columbus took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Dec. 16 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

Gahanna Lincoln rides to cruise-control win over New Albany

Gahanna Lincoln handled New Albany 50-30 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

The first quarter gave Gahanna Lincoln a 9-6 lead over New Albany.

The Eagles had a 22-20 edge on the Golden Lions at the beginning of the third quarter.

Gahanna Lincoln broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-24 lead over New Albany.

The Golden Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-6 edge.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and New Albany faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, New Albany faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Gahanna Lincoln took on Pickerington Central on Dec. 15 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

Geneva takes down Chardon

Geneva scored early and often to roll over Chardon 74-41 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

The last time Chardon and Geneva played in a 77-58 game on Dec. 30, 2021.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Chardon faced off against Madison and Geneva took on Chesterland West Geauga on Dec. 9 at Geneva High School.

Genoa Area dominates Rossford

Genoa Area unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Rossford 57-34 Friday on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Rossford and Genoa Area squared off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Genoa Area High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Rossford faced off against Wapakoneta and Genoa Area took on Toledo Woodward on Dec. 16 at Genoa Area High School.

Germantown Valley View earns stressful win over Waynesville

Germantown Valley View finally found a way to top Waynesville 65-62 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Germantown Valley View faced off against Eaton and Waynesville took on Brookville on Dec. 12 at Brookville High School.

Gibsonburg tops Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic

Gibsonburg knocked off Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic 55-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic and Gibsonburg faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Gibsonburg took on Old Fort on Dec. 16 at Old Fort High School.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley holds off New Concord John Glenn

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley finally found a way to top New Concord John Glenn 59-52 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 22.

The last time New Concord John Glenn and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley played in a 67-53 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and New Concord John Glenn took on Thornville Sheridan on Dec. 15 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

Goshen bests Blanchester

Goshen earned a convincing 76-37 win over Blanchester in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

The last time Goshen and Blanchester played in a 60-46 game on Dec. 28, 2021.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Goshen faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and Blanchester took on Georgetown on Dec. 12 at Georgetown High School.

Granville overwhelms Columbus Briggs

Granville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 43-23 win over Columbus Briggs in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Granville faced off against Heath and Columbus Briggs took on Columbus Independence on Dec. 15 at Columbus Briggs High School.

Grove City pockets slim win over Westerville Central

Grove City posted a narrow 37-35 win over Westerville Central on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Westerville Central and Grove City squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Westerville Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Westerville Central faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy and Grove City took on Groveport Madison on Dec. 15 at Groveport Madison High School.

Hamilton routs Cincinnati Colerain

Hamilton earned a convincing 65-34 win over Cincinnati Colerain in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Cincinnati Colerain and Hamilton squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Hamilton faced off against Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Colerain took on Liberty Township Lakota East on Dec. 15 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

Hamilton Ross thwarts Holland Springfield’s quest

Hamilton Ross collected a solid win over Holland Springfield in a 48-37 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Hamilton Ross faced off against Mansfield and Holland Springfield took on Findlay on Dec. 14 at Holland Springfield High School.

Harrod Allen East darts by Cory-Rawson

Harrod Allen East earned a convincing 56-33 win over Cory-Rawson on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Harrod Allen East and Cory-Rawson faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Cory-Rawson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Harrod Allen East faced off against Lima Central Catholic and Cory-Rawson took on Dola Hardin Northern on Dec. 15 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

Haviland Wayne Trace darts past Arlington with early burst

Haviland Wayne Trace controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 74-51 victory over Arlington in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Haviland Wayne Trace and Arlington faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Arlington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Haviland Wayne Trace faced off against Convoy Crestview and Arlington took on Columbus Grove on Dec. 16 at Columbus Grove High School.

Hebron Lakewood claims tight victory against Duncan Falls Philo

Hebron Lakewood posted a narrow 68-62 win over Duncan Falls Philo for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Duncan Falls Philo High on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Hebron Lakewood took on Elyria Catholic on Dec. 16 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

Hebron Lakewood bests Cleveland John Marshall

Hebron Lakewood unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cleveland John Marshall 70-39 Friday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Recently on Dec. 16, Hebron Lakewood squared off with Elyria Catholic in a basketball game.

Ironton claims victory against Allen City Wesley Christian

Ironton grabbed a 67-48 victory at the expense of Allen City Wesley Christian on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Ironton opened with an 18-7 advantage over Allen City Wesley Christian through the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers fought to a 43-23 half margin at the Circuit Riders’ expense.

Allen City Wesley Christian battled back to make it 54-37 in the third quarter.

The Fighting Tigers held on with a 13-11 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Ironton faced off against Coal Grove.

Jackson Center denies Cincinnati College Prep’s challenge

Jackson Center grabbed a 59-48 victory at the expense of Cincinnati College Prep during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

Last season, Jackson Center and Cincinnati College Prep squared off on March 3, 2023 at Jackson Center High School.

Recently on Dec. 16, Jackson Center squared off with Waynesfield-Goshen in a basketball game.

Johnstown Northridge sprints past Columbus Patriot Prep

Johnstown Northridge handed Columbus Patriot Prep a tough 42-31 loss during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Zanesville and Columbus Patriot Prep took on New Lexington on Dec. 9 at New Lexington High School.

Kenton rides to cruise-control win over Waynesfield-Goshen

Kenton’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Waynesfield-Goshen 91-57 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

Last season, Kenton and Waynesfield-Goshen squared off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Waynesfield-Goshen High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Kenton faced off against Elida and Waynesfield-Goshen took on Jackson Center on Dec. 16 at Jackson Center High School.

Kettering Alter survives multiple overtimes to defeat Johnson City University

Kettering Alter edged Johnson City University in an 83-82 overtime thriller on Dec. 22 in Tennessee boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Kettering Alter faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick.

Kinsman Badger rides to cruise-control win over McDonald

Kinsman Badger scored early and often to roll over McDonald 88-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Kinsman Badger faced off against Andover Pymatuning Valley and McDonald took on Mineral Ridge on Dec. 15 at McDonald High School.

Kirtland exhales after close call with Chesterland West Geauga

Kirtland topped Chesterland West Geauga 63-58 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

Chesterland West Geauga showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-12 advantage over Kirtland as the first quarter ended.

The Wolverines climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 31-22 lead at intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Kirtland and Chesterland West Geauga locked in a 44-44 stalemate.

The Hornets held on with a 19-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Kirtland faced off on Dec. 28, 2021 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Chagrin Falls and Kirtland took on Middlefield Cardinal on Dec. 13 at Kirtland High School.

Leavittsburg LaBrae overcomes Bristolville Bristol in seat-squirming affair

Leavittsburg LaBrae posted a narrow 71-62 win over Bristolville Bristol for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Leavittsburg Labrae High on Dec. 22.

Last season, Bristolville Bristol and Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off against Garrettsville Garfield and Bristolville Bristol took on Windham on Dec. 15 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

Leesburg Fairfield Local grinds out close victory over Fayetteville

Leesburg Fairfield Local topped Fayetteville 58-53 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Fayetteville faced off against Mowrystown Whiteoak and Leesburg Fairfield Local took on Cedarville on Dec. 16 at Leesburg Fairfield Local High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy tops Thomas Worthington in extra frame

Lewis Center Olentangy topped Thomas Worthington in a 70-65 overtime thriller for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

Last season, Lewis Center Olentangy and Thomas Worthington squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Thomas Worthington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Westerville Central and Thomas Worthington took on Columbus St Francis DeSales on Dec. 16 at Thomas Worthington High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange rides to cruise-control win over Dublin Coffman

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange left no doubt on Friday, controlling Dublin Coffman from start to finish for a 69-40 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

The last time Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Dublin Coffman played in a 46-32 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off against Columbus Whetstone and Dublin Coffman took on Reynoldsburg on Dec. 15 at Dublin Coffman High School.

Lewistown Indian Lake takes down Bellefontaine Logan

Lewistown Indian Lake handled Bellefontaine Logan 79-16 in an impressive showing in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

Last season, Lewistown Indian Lake and Bellefontaine Logan faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against Anna and Bellefontaine Logan took on Urbana on Dec. 16 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

Lexington dominates Ashland

Lexington unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Ashland 88-54 Friday at Ashland High on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Ashland faced off against Uniontown Lake and Lexington took on Wadsworth on Dec. 16 at Wadsworth High School.

Liberty Township Lakota East secures a win over Middletown

Liberty Township Lakota East collected a solid win over Middletown in a 50-37 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Liberty Township Lakota East High on Dec. 22.

Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and Middletown faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Middletown High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against Cincinnati Colerain and Middletown took on West Chester Lakota West on Dec. 15 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

Lima Temple Christian records thin win against New Knoxville

Lima Temple Christian finally found a way to top New Knoxville 49-46 on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Lima Temple Christian and New Knoxville faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at New Knoxville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, New Knoxville faced off against Delphos St. John’s and Lima Temple Christian took on Lima Perry on Dec. 15 at Lima Perry High School.

Lore City Buckeye Trail rides to cruise-control win over New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Lore City Buckeye Trail rolled past New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic for a comfortable 67-44 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

The last time Lore City Buckeye Trail and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic played in a 56-36 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 15, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Malvern and Lore City Buckeye Trail took on Shadyside on Dec. 15 at Shadyside High School.

Louisville dominates Jacksonville Raines in convincing showing

Louisville rolled past Jacksonville Raines for a comfortable 75-37 victory for a Florida boys basketball victory at Jacksonville Raines High on Dec. 22.

Recently on Dec. 15, Louisville squared off with Akron Hoban in a basketball game.

Lucasville Valley slips past Crown City South Gallia

Lucasville Valley topped Crown City South Gallia 79-71 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Lucasville Valley faced off against Latham Western and Crown City South Gallia took on Portsmouth Sciotoville East on Dec. 15 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

Lynchburg – Clay bests West Union

It was a tough night for West Union which was overmatched by Lynchburg – Clay in this 79-55 verdict.

The last time Lynchburg – Clay and West Union played in a 86-42 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, West Union faced off against Leesburg Fairfield Local and Lynchburg – Clay took on Williamsburg on Dec. 16 at Williamsburg High School.

Lyndhurst Brush claims tight victory against Warrensville Heights

Lyndhurst Brush topped Warrensville Heights 62-58 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

Last season, Lyndhurst Brush and Warrensville Heights squared off on Feb. 8, 2022 at Warrensville Heights High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley.

Magnolia Sandy Valley overcomes Uhrichsville Claymont’s lead to earn win

Magnolia Sandy Valley rallied from behind to knock off Uhrichsville Claymont for a 54-37 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

Uhrichsville Claymont showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-11 advantage over Magnolia Sandy Valley as the first quarter ended.

The Cardinals kept a 27-17 half margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

Magnolia Sandy Valley charged to a 42-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-11 edge.

Last season, Magnolia Sandy Valley and Uhrichsville Claymont faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Dec. 15 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

Malvern routs Strasburg

Malvern handled Strasburg 73-30 in an impressive showing on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Malvern opened with a 16-12 advantage over Strasburg through the first quarter.

The Hornets fought to a 40-16 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Malvern jumped to a 65-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets held on with an 8-4 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Malvern and Strasburg squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Malvern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Malvern faced off against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Strasburg took on East Canton on Dec. 15 at East Canton High School.

Marysville overcomes Dublin Jerome in seat-squirming affair

Marysville finally found a way to top Dublin Jerome 40-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Dublin Jerome and Marysville squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Dublin Jerome High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Dublin Jerome faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Marysville took on Hilliard Davidson on Dec. 15 at Marysville High School.

Mason carves slim margin over Cincinnati Princeton

Mason finally found a way to top Cincinnati Princeton 55-51 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Mason faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Hamilton and Mason took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Dec. 15 at Mason High School.

Massillon barely beats Warren G. Harding

Massillon posted a narrow 85-76 win over Warren G. Harding on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Warren G. Harding and Massillon played in a 64-53 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Warren G. Harding faced off against Cleveland VASJ.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley delivers statement win over Vanlue

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley earned a convincing 73-22 win over Vanlue in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 16, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Lima Shawnee and Vanlue took on McComb on Dec. 15 at McComb High School.

Middlefield Cardinal earns narrow win over Garrettsville Garfield

Middlefield Cardinal topped Garrettsville Garfield 62-55 in a tough tilt on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Garrettsville Garfield faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Kirtland and Garrettsville Garfield took on Leavittsburg LaBrae on Dec. 15 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

Millbury Lake overwhelms Maumee

It was a tough night for Maumee which was overmatched by Millbury Lake in this 93-73 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Millbury Lake faced off against Pemberville Eastwood and Maumee took on Rossford on Dec. 8 at Maumee High School.

Miller City secures a win over Van Buren

Miller City knocked off Van Buren 40-27 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

Last season, Miller City and Van Buren squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Miller City High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Van Buren faced off against Pemberville Eastwood and Miller City took on Leipsic on Dec. 16 at Leipsic High School.

Minford defeats Willow Wood Symmes Valley

Minford handled Willow Wood Symmes Valley 80-54 in an impressive showing for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Minford faced off against Seaman North Adams and Willow Wood Symmes Valley took on Portsmouth Notre Dame on Dec. 15 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

Mowrystown Whiteoak earns narrow win over Manchester

Mowrystown Whiteoak finally found a way to top Manchester 72-63 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Mowrystown Whiteoak and Manchester played in a 56-46 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Mowrystown Whiteoak faced off against Fayetteville and Manchester took on Franklin Furnace Green on Dec. 16 at Manchester High School.

Mt. Vernon posts win at Millersburg West Holmes’ expense

Mt. Vernon eventually beat Millersburg West Holmes 54-42 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

The last time Mt Vernon and Millersburg West Holmes played in a 59-44 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Millersburg West Holmes faced off against New Philadelphia and Mt Vernon took on Mansfield on Dec. 15 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

New Boston Glenwood escapes Ironton St. Joseph Central in thin win

New Boston Glenwood posted a narrow 55-51 win over Ironton St. Joseph Central during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

Last season, New Boston Glenwood and Ironton St Joseph Central faced off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Ironton St Joseph Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Ironton St Joseph Central faced off against McDermott Northwest and New Boston Glenwood took on McDermott Northwest on Dec. 12 at McDermott Northwest High School.

New Lexington pushes over Warsaw River View

New Lexington eventually beat Warsaw River View 55-45 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Warsaw River View High on Dec. 22.

The last time New Lexington and Warsaw River View played in a 66-46 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Warsaw River View faced off against Zanesville Maysville and New Lexington took on Coshocton on Dec. 15 at New Lexington High School.

New Madison Tri-Village crushes Arcanum

New Madison Tri-Village controlled the action to earn an impressive 75-43 win against Arcanum in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 22.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Arcanum squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Arcanum High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Oxford Talawanda and Arcanum took on Middletown Madison on Dec. 16 at Arcanum High School.

New Middletown Springfield Local tops Columbiana

New Middletown Springfield Local eventually beat Columbiana 60-45 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, New Middletown Springfield Local faced off against Berlin Center Western Reserve and Columbiana took on Youngstown Valley Christian on Dec. 15 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

New Philadelphia darts past Mansfield Madison Comprehensive with early burst

New Philadelphia left no doubt in recording a 58-27 win over Mansfield Madison Comprehensive on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Mansfield Madison Comprehensive faced off against Lexington and New Philadelphia took on Ashland on Dec. 15 at New Philadelphia High School.

Newark earns stressful win over Reynoldsburg

Newark finally found a way to top Reynoldsburg 45-41 on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Newark and Reynoldsburg faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Reynoldsburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Newark faced off against Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Reynoldsburg took on Dublin Coffman on Dec. 15 at Dublin Coffman High School.

Newark Licking Valley darts by Thornville Sheridan

Newark Licking Valley’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Thornville Sheridan 58-35 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Newark Licking Valley High on Dec. 22.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Newark Licking Valley squared off on Dec. 22, 2021 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Hebron Lakewood and Thornville Sheridan took on New Concord John Glenn on Dec. 15 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

North Baltimore earns stressful win over Morral Ridgedale

North Baltimore topped Morral Ridgedale 49-41 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 22.

Morral Ridgedale showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-8 advantage over North Baltimore as the first quarter ended.

The two squads struggled a 17-17 standstill as the third quarter opened.

North Baltimore enjoyed a narrow margin over Morral Ridgedale with a 32-26 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 17-15 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 15, North Baltimore faced off against Marion Elgin and Morral Ridgedale took on Mt Victory Ridgemont on Dec. 15 at Morral Ridgedale High School.

North Canton Hoover earns solid win over Uniontown Lake

North Canton Hoover grabbed a 41-23 victory at the expense of Uniontown Lake in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 22.

Last season, North Canton Hoover and Uniontown Lake faced off on Jan. 28, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Uniontown Lake faced off against Ashland and North Canton Hoover took on Akron Hoban on Dec. 16 at North Canton Hoover High School.

Oak Harbor squeezes past Pemberville Eastwood

Oak Harbor finally found a way to top Pemberville Eastwood 64-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

The last time Pemberville Eastwood and Oak Harbor played in a 60-48 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Oak Harbor faced off against Tontogany Otsego and Pemberville Eastwood took on Van Buren on Dec. 16 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

Old Fort overpowers Kansas Lakota in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Kansas Lakota which was overmatched by Old Fort in this 77-29 verdict.

Last season, Old Fort and Kansas Lakota squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Old Fort High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Old Fort faced off against Gibsonburg and Kansas Lakota took on Tiffin Calvert on Dec. 16 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf rides to cruise-control win over Toledo Bowsher

Ottawa-Glandorf dominated Toledo Bowsher 77-56 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Ottawa-Glandorf High on Dec. 22.

Ottawa-Glandorf opened with a 25-13 advantage over Toledo Bowsher through the first quarter.

The Titans registered a 42-29 advantage at halftime over the Blue Racers.

Ottawa-Glandorf pulled to a 66-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Racers enjoyed a 19-11 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Shelby and Toledo Bowsher took on Sandusky on Dec. 13 at Toledo Bowsher High School.

Painesville Harvey posts win at Wickliffe’s expense

Painesville Harvey pushed past Wickliffe for a 74-56 win at Wickliffe High on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Wickliffe and Painesville Harvey squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Wickliffe High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Wickliffe faced off against Orwell Grand Valley and Painesville Harvey took on Conneaut on Dec. 16 at Conneaut High School.

Painesville Riverside carves slim margin over Hunting Valley University

Painesville Riverside topped Hunting Valley University 87-86 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

The last time Painesville Riverside and Hunting Valley University played in a 76-66 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Hunting Valley University faced off against Eastlake North.

Pandora-Gilboa earns solid win over Leipsic

Pandora-Gilboa handed Leipsic a tough 48-37 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Kalida and Leipsic took on Miller City on Dec. 16 at Leipsic High School.

Paulding overwhelms Stryker

Paulding handled Stryker 56-33 in an impressive showing in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 22.

Last season, Stryker and Paulding squared off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Stryker High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Paulding faced off against Pioneer North Central and Stryker took on Bryan on Dec. 14 at Bryan High School.

Perrysburg dominates Sylvania Northview

Perrysburg dominated Sylvania Northview 74-54 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

The last time Perrysburg and Sylvania Northview played in a 69-40 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Sylvania Northview faced off against Toledo Start and Perrysburg took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on Dec. 16 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

Grove City Central Crossing comes up short in matchup with Pickerington Central

Pickerington Central notched a win against Grove City Central Crossing 67-49 on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Pickerington Central and Grove City Central Crossing played in a 62-22 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Hilliard Darby and Pickerington Central took on Richmond Heights on Dec. 17 at Pickerington High School Central.

Pickerington North routs Galloway Westland

Pickerington North handled Galloway Westland 62-30 in an impressive showing for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Galloway Westland High on Dec. 22.

The last time Pickerington North and Galloway Westland played in a 69-31 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Galloway Westland faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Pickerington North took on Westerville Central on Dec. 8 at Westerville Central High School.

Plain City Jonathan Alder overwhelms Bellefontaine

Plain City Jonathan Alder handled Bellefontaine 76-44 in an impressive showing on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and Bellefontaine squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Bellefontaine faced off against Urbana and Plain City Jonathan Alder took on London on Dec. 15 at London High School.

Plain City Shekinah Christian collects victory over Sugar Grove Berne Union

Plain City Shekinah Christian collected a solid win over Sugar Grove Berne Union in a 59-42 verdict in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Sugar Grove Berne Union faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Plain City Shekinah Christian took on Cristo Rey Columbus on Dec. 16 at Plain City Shekinah Christian School.

Poland Seminary outlasts Cortland Lakeview in extra sessions

It took overtime, but Poland Seminary finally beat Cortland Lakeview 49-45 at Cortland Lakeview High on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Cortland Lakeview squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Warren Howland and Poland Seminary took on Girard on Dec. 15 at Girard High School.

Pomeroy Meigs secures a win over Crooksville

Pomeroy Meigs knocked off Crooksville 66-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Pomeroy Meigs and Crooksville faced off on Jan. 27, 2022 at Crooksville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Pomeroy Meigs faced off against Nelsonville-York and Crooksville took on Byesville Meadowbrook on Dec. 15 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

Portsmouth earns narrow win over Lilburn Providence Christian

Portsmouth posted a narrow 77-69 win over Lilburn Providence Christian in Georgia boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

Portsmouth jumped in front of Lilburn Providence Christian 20-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 40-29 intermission margin at the Storm’s expense.

Portsmouth charged to a 60-44 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Storm closed the lead with a 25-17 margin in the final quarter.

Recently on Dec. 15, Portsmouth squared off with Gallipolis Gallia in a basketball game.

Portsmouth Notre Dame outlasts Ironton Rock Hill

Portsmouth Notre Dame handed Ironton Rock Hill a tough 59-43 loss at Portsmouth Notre Dame High on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off against Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Ironton Rock Hill took on Proctorville Fairland on Dec. 15 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

Richmond Edison outlasts Salineville Southern Local

Richmond Edison collected a solid win over Salineville Southern Local in a 58-45 verdict in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Richmond Edison faced off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Salineville Southern Local faced off against Hanoverton United and Richmond Edison took on Toronto on Dec. 18 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

Rockford Parkway earns stressful win over Delphos Jefferson

Rockford Parkway finally found a way to top Delphos Jefferson 54-47 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Rockford Parkway faced off against Monroe Adams Central and Delphos Jefferson took on Bluffton on Dec. 15 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

Russia earns solid win over Anna

Russia handed Anna a tough 65-46 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Russia and Anna faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Russia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Russia faced off against Minster and Anna took on Lewistown Indian Lake on Dec. 16 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

Salem records thin win against Niles

Salem finally found a way to top Niles 64-58 on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Salem faced off against Minerva and Niles took on Hubbard on Dec. 15 at Hubbard High School.

Seaman North Adams delivers statement win over Peebles

Seaman North Adams controlled the action to earn an impressive 73-39 win against Peebles in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

The last time Seaman North Adams and Peebles played in a 55-52 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Peebles faced off against Lynchburg – Clay and Seaman North Adams took on Minford on Dec. 12 at Seaman North Adams High School.

Sebring slips past Orrville Kingsway Christian

Sebring finally found a way to top Orrville Kingsway Christian 51-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Sebring opened with a 13-7 advantage over Orrville Kingsway Christian through the first quarter.

The Eagles battled back to make it 25-20 at the half.

Sebring darted to a 39-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles rallied in the final quarter, but the Trojans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Sebring and Orrville Kingsway Christian faced off on Jan. 8, 2022 at Orrville Kingsway Christian High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Sebring faced off against North Jackson Jackson-Milton and Orrville Kingsway Christian took on East Palestine on Dec. 16 at East Palestine High School.

Shadyside survives for narrow win over Bridgeport

Shadyside finally found a way to top Bridgeport 58-50 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

Last season, Shadyside and Bridgeport squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Shadyside High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Bridgeport faced off against Richmond Edison and Shadyside took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on Dec. 15 at Shadyside High School.

Sidney dominates Piqua in convincing showing

It was a tough night for Piqua which was overmatched by Sidney in this 60-37 verdict.

Last season, Piqua and Sidney faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Sidney High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Piqua faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Sidney took on Dayton West Carrollton on Dec. 15 at Sidney High School.

Sidney Lehman Catholic prevails over Covington

Sidney Lehman Catholic dismissed Covington by a 53-23 count at Covington High on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Covington faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley and Sidney Lehman Catholic took on Tipp City Bethel on Dec. 15 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

South Webster overpowers Oak Hill in thorough fashion

South Webster recorded a big victory over Oak Hill 67-27 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at South Webster High on Dec. 22.

The last time Oak Hill and South Webster played in a 45-43 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, South Webster faced off against McDermott Northwest.

Spencerville secures a win over Minster

Spencerville handed Minster a tough 68-51 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Spencerville High on Dec. 22.

The last time Spencerville and Minster played in a 72-38 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Spencerville faced off against Ottoville and Minster took on Russia on Dec. 16 at Russia High School.

Springfield sprints past Miamisburg

Springfield pushed past Miamisburg for a 69-55 win at Springfield High on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Miamisburg and Springfield played in a 59-44 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 17, Springfield faced off against Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Miamisburg took on Lebanon on Dec. 16 at Miamisburg High School.

Springfield Kenton Ridge slips past London

Springfield Kenton Ridge posted a narrow 41-38 win over London for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

Last season, Springfield Kenton Ridge and London faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off against Urbana and London took on Plain City Jonathan Alder on Dec. 15 at London High School.

Springfield Northwestern overwhelms St. Paris Graham

Springfield Northwestern dismissed St. Paris Graham by a 58-38 count at Springfield Northwestern High on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Springfield Northwestern faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake and St Paris Graham took on Richwood North Union on Dec. 15 at St Paris Graham High School.

Springfield Shawnee squeezes past Richwood North Union

Springfield Shawnee topped Richwood North Union 55-48 in a tough tilt on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 16-16 tie through the first quarter.

The Braves opened a modest 28-23 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Springfield Shawnee darted to a 39-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 19-16 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Springfield Shawnee and Richwood North Union squared off on Feb. 8, 2022 at Richwood North Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Richwood North Union faced off against St Paris Graham and Springfield Shawnee took on Bellefontaine Logan on Dec. 15 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

St. Marys earns solid win over Maria Stein Marion Local

St. Marys knocked off Maria Stein Marion Local 58-39 on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, St. Marys and Maria Stein Marion Local squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, St. Marys faced off against Defiance and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Celina on Dec. 16 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

Stewart Federal Hocking thwarts Reedsville Eastern’s quest

Stewart Federal Hocking handed Reedsville Eastern a tough 73-59 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Stewart Federal Hocking and Reedsville Eastern faced off on Jan. 7, 2022 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Reedsville Eastern faced off against Nelsonville-York and Stewart Federal Hocking took on Belpre on Dec. 15 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

Struthers crushes Girard

It was a tough night for Girard which was overmatched by Struthers in this 58-36 verdict.

Last season, Struthers and Girard squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Struthers High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Girard faced off against Poland Seminary and Struthers took on Canfield South Range on Dec. 15 at Struthers High School.

Sugarcreek Garaway overpowers West Lafayette Ridgewood in thorough fashion

Sugarcreek Garaway handled West Lafayette Ridgewood 52-29 in an impressive showing at Sugarcreek Garaway High on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and West Lafayette Ridgewood took on Howard East Knox on Dec. 12 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut collects victory over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Sunbury Big Walnut pushed past Columbus Worthington Kilbourne for a 63-46 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

Last season, Sunbury Big Walnut and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne faced off against Dublin Scioto and Sunbury Big Walnut took on New Albany on Dec. 16 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

Sylvania Southview outlasts Oregon Clay in overtime classic

Sylvania Southview used overtime to slip past Oregon Clay 55-51 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Sylvania Southview faced off against Whitehouse Wayne and Oregon Clay took on Oak Harbor on Dec. 12 at Oak Harbor High School.

Tallmadge denies Youngstown Boardman’s challenge

Tallmadge handed Youngstown Boardman a tough 61-48 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Tallmadge and Youngstown Boardman squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Tallmadge High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Youngstown Boardman faced off against East Liverpool and Tallmadge took on Aurora on Dec. 8 at Tallmadge High School.

Tiffin Calvert earns solid win over New Riegel

Tiffin Calvert grabbed a 58-48 victory at the expense of New Riegel on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Tiffin Calvert and New Riegel squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at New Riegel High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, New Riegel faced off against Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Tiffin Calvert took on Kansas Lakota on Dec. 16 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Tiffin Columbian sprints past Norwalk

Tiffin Columbian notched a win against Norwalk 55-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Norwalk and Tiffin Columbian faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

Recently on Dec. 16, Tiffin Columbian squared off with Bellevue in a basketball game.

Toledo Start secures a win over Defiance

Toledo Start notched a win against Defiance 49-39 on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Defiance started on steady ground by forging a 14-13 lead over Toledo Start at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans kept a 24-18 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Toledo Start jumped to a 39-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs managed a 11-10 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Defiance faced off against Bryan and Toledo Start took on Sylvania Northview on Dec. 16 at Toledo Start High School.

Toronto overcomes Wellsville

Toronto knocked off Wellsville 50-32 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Wellsville faced off against Hanoverton United and Toronto took on Richmond Edison on Dec. 18 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

Troy Christian tops Dayton Northridge

Troy Christian eventually beat Dayton Northridge 62-49 on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Troy Christian and Dayton Northridge faced off on Feb. 1, 2022 at Troy Christian High School.

Recently on Dec. 12, Troy Christian squared off with West Milton Milton-Union in a basketball game.

Uniontown Green tops Massillon Perry

Uniontown Green dominated from start to finish in an imposing 56-34 win over Massillon Perry for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Uniontown Green High on Dec. 22.

The last time Uniontown Green and Massillon Perry played in a 69-58 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Uniontown Green faced off against North Canton Hoover and Massillon Perry took on Marietta on Dec. 16 at Marietta High School.

Upper Arlington slips past Powell Olentangy Liberty

Upper Arlington finally found a way to top Powell Olentangy Liberty 58-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

The last time Powell Olentangy Liberty and Upper Arlington played in a 41-27 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Powell Olentangy Liberty faced off against Thomas Worthington and Upper Arlington took on Worthington Christian on Dec. 18 at Worthington Christian High School.

Vienna Mathews denies North Jackson Jackson-Milton’s challenge

Vienna Mathews knocked off North Jackson Jackson-Milton 58-46 on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 15, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against Sebring and Vienna Mathews took on Kinsman Badger on Dec. 12 at Vienna Mathews High School.

Vincent Warren bests Cambridge

Vincent Warren unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cambridge 84-60 Friday on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Vincent Warren and Cambridge played in a 83-72 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Vincent Warren faced off against Logan and Cambridge took on Wintersville Indian Creek on Dec. 15 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

Wapakoneta escapes close call with Lima Perry

Wapakoneta topped Lima Perry 44-35 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Wapakoneta and Lima Perry squared off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Lima Perry High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Lima Perry faced off against Ada and Wapakoneta took on Rossford on Dec. 16 at Wapakoneta High School.

Warren Champion defeats Warren Lordstown

Warren Champion dominated Warren Lordstown 71-43 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Warren Champion faced off against Brookfield and Warren Lordstown took on Windham on Dec. 8 at Warren Lordstown High School.

Warren Howland posts win at Newton Falls’ expense

Warren Howland knocked off Newton Falls 51-38 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

The last time Warren Howland and Newton Falls played in a 55-40 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Newton Falls faced off against Campbell Memorial and Warren Howland took on Cortland Lakeview on Dec. 15 at Warren Howland High School.

Warren John F. Kennedy tops Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Warren John F. Kennedy notched a win against Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 75-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Warren John F. Kennedy faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Warren John F. Kennedy took on Mogadore on Dec. 15 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

Wauseon secures a win over Defiance Tinora

Wauseon collected a solid win over Defiance Tinora in a 56-45 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

The last time Wauseon and Defiance Tinora played in a 44-35 game on Dec. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Defiance Tinora faced off against Holgate and Wauseon took on Napoleon on Dec. 16 at Napoleon High School.

Waverly narrowly defeats McDermott Northwest

Waverly handed McDermott Northwest a tough 60-50 loss in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

The first quarter gave Waverly a 19-12 lead over McDermott Northwest.

The Tigers opened a small 33-20 gap over the Mohawks at the intermission.

McDermott Northwest clawed to within 48-39 through the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-11 edge.

Last season, McDermott Northwest and Waverly faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Waverly High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Waverly faced off against Jackson and McDermott Northwest took on South Webster on Dec. 16 at McDermott Northwest High School.

Wellston overcomes Bidwell River Valley

Wellston notched a win against Bidwell River Valley 64-49 on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Wellston faced off against Albany Alexander and Bidwell River Valley took on McArthur Vinton County on Dec. 12 at Bidwell River Valley High School.

West Liberty-Salem tacks win on West Jefferson

West Liberty-Salem dominated from start to finish in an imposing 53-16 win over West Jefferson in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, West Liberty-Salem and West Jefferson squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, West Jefferson faced off against Mt Victory Ridgemont and West Liberty-Salem took on Mechanicsburg on Dec. 8 at Mechanicsburg High School.

West Milton Milton-Union secures a win over Tipp City Bethel

West Milton Milton-Union knocked off Tipp City Bethel 43-32 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

Last season, West Milton Milton-Union and Tipp City Bethel faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Tipp City Bethel faced off against Sidney Lehman Catholic and West Milton Milton-Union took on Casstown Miami East on Dec. 15 at Casstown Miami East High School.

Westerville South escapes close call with Delaware Hayes

Westerville South topped Delaware Hayes 73-65 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

Last season, Delaware Hayes and Westerville South faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Westerville South High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Westerville South faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Delaware Hayes took on Westerville North on Dec. 15 at Delaware Hayes High School.

Wheelersburg earns narrow win over Latham Western

Wheelersburg topped Latham Western 64-60 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Wheelersburg faced off against Beaver Eastern and Latham Western took on Lucasville Valley on Dec. 16 at Latham Western High School.

Wheeling Central Catholic narrowly defeats East Liverpool

Wheeling Central Catholic collected a solid win over East Liverpool in an 80-65 verdict in a West Virginia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, East Liverpool and Wheeling Central Catholic squared off on Feb. 17, 2023 at East Liverpool High School.

Recently on Dec. 16, East Liverpool squared off with Steubenville in a basketball game.

Whitehall-Yearling narrowly defeats Columbus Grandview Heights

Whitehall-Yearling handed Columbus Grandview Heights a tough 54-36 loss in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

Last season, Whitehall-Yearling and Columbus Grandview Heights squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Columbus Grandview Heights High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Columbus Grandview Heights faced off against Mt Gilead and Whitehall-Yearling took on Logan on Dec. 13 at Logan High School.

Willard takes advantage of early margin to defeat Mt. Victory Ridgemont

Willard controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 77-41 victory over Mt. Victory Ridgemont in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Willard opened with a 30-13 advantage over Mt. Victory Ridgemont through the first quarter.

The Crimson Flashes registered a 42-13 advantage at half over the Golden Gophers.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Mt. Victory Ridgemont got within 60-34.

The Crimson Flashes held on with a 17-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Willard faced off against Carey and Mt Victory Ridgemont took on West Jefferson on Dec. 16 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

Windham grinds out close victory over Orwell Grand Valley

Windham posted a narrow 51-50 win over Orwell Grand Valley in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

Last season, Windham and Orwell Grand Valley faced off on Feb. 21, 2023 at Windham High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Windham faced off against Bristolville Bristol and Orwell Grand Valley took on Mantua Crestwood on Dec. 16 at Mantua Crestwood High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central takes down Rayland Buckeye Local

Woodsfield Monroe Central’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Rayland Buckeye Local 71-25 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 22.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Rayland Buckeye Local squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Wellsburg Brooke and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Marietta on Dec. 15 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

Worthington Christian sprints past Bexley

Worthington Christian collected a solid win over Bexley in a 60-41 verdict at Worthington Christian High on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Worthington Christian and Bexley played in a 49-41 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Worthington Christian faced off against Upper Arlington and Bexley took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Dec. 8 at Bexley High School.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney overwhelms Campbell Memorial

It was a tough night for Campbell Memorial which was overmatched by Youngstown Cardinal Mooney in this 67-32 verdict.

The first quarter gave Youngstown Cardinal Mooney a 15-7 lead over Campbell Memorial.

The Cardinals’ offense roared in front for a 30-14 lead over the Red Devils at the half.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney breathed fire to a 49-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals held on with an 18-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Campbell Memorial played in a 50-27 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Campbell Memorial faced off against Newton Falls and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Canfield on Dec. 15 at Canfield High School.

Youngstown Valley Christian overwhelms Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown

Youngstown Valley Christian recorded a big victory over Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown 63-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Youngstown Valley Christian faced off against Columbiana and Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown took on Wilmington on Dec. 12 at Wilmington High School.

Zanesville lets lead slip away in Zanesville Maysville’s victory

Zanesville Maysville rallied over Zanesville for an inspiring 56-40 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

The last time Zanesville Maysville and Zanesville played in a 55-45 game on Dec. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Zanesville faced off against Johnstown Northridge and Zanesville Maysville took on Warsaw River View on Dec. 15 at Warsaw River View High School.

