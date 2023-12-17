Convoy Crestview edged Haviland Wayne Trace in a 52-49 overtime thriller for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Convoy Crestview High on Dec. 16.

Haviland Wayne Trace started on steady ground by forging a 17-14 lead over Convoy Crestview at the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders moved ahead by earning a 28-26 advantage over the Knights at the end of the second quarter.

Haviland Wayne Trace enjoyed a 35-31 lead over Convoy Crestview to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Knights and the Raiders locked in a 41-41 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Convoy Crestview and Haviland Wayne Trace locked in a 43-43 stalemate.

The Knights held on with a 9-6 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Haviland Wayne Trace faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Convoy Crestview faced off against Rockford Parkway and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Van Wert on Dec. 9 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

