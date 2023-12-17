Miller City shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 65-40 win over Leipsic in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Leipsic showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-14 advantage over Miller City as the first quarter ended.

The Wildcats kept a 33-20 half margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Miller City steamrolled to a 50-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-14 edge.

Last season, Miller City and Leipsic squared off on Feb. 21, 2023 at Miller City High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Leipsic faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Miller City took on Holgate on Dec. 8 at Miller City High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.