Gnadenhutten Indian Valley dismissed Uhrichsville Claymont by a 63-34 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Uhrichsville Claymont High on Dec. 15.

The first quarter gave Gnadenhutten Indian Valley a 19-8 lead over Uhrichsville Claymont.

The Braves registered a 33-18 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley pulled to a 48-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-4 edge.

The last time Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Uhrichsville Claymont played in a 62-43 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Martins Ferry on Dec. 9 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

