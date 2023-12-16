Mowrystown Whiteoak posted a narrow 54-45 win over Fayetteville at Mowrystown Whiteoak High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Fayetteville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-13 advantage over Mowrystown Whiteoak as the first quarter ended.

The Wildcats’ shooting moved in front for a 26-25 lead over the Rockets at the half.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-3 edge.

Last season, Mowrystown Whiteoak and Fayetteville faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Mowrystown Whiteoak faced off against Latham Western and Fayetteville took on Manchester on Dec. 8 at Manchester High School.

