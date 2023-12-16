North Jackson Jackson-Milton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 79-40 win over Sebring at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton opened with a 22-7 advantage over Sebring through the first quarter.

The Bluejays opened a massive 42-24 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton jumped to a 61-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bluejays held on with an 18-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Sebring and North Jackson Jackson-Milton played in a 39-26 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against Columbiana Heartland Christian and Sebring took on Cortland Maplewood on Dec. 1 at Sebring McKinley High School.

