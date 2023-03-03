Jackson Center scuffles before coming around to beat Cincinnati College Prep Mar 3, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jackson Center was shaken, but pushed past Cincinnati College Prep for a 56-34 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.Cincinnati College Prep started on steady ground by forging a 14-8 lead over Jackson Center at the end of the first quarter.The Tigers' offense moved in front for a 27-19 lead over the Lions at the half.Jackson Center steamrolled to a 38-22 lead heading into the final quarter.The Tigers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 18-12 stretch over the fourth quarter.In recent action on Feb. 25, Jackson Center faced off against Fort Loramie . Click here for a recap. Cincinnati College Prep took on Hamilton Cincinnati Christian on Feb. 22 at Hamilton Cincinnati Christian School. For a full recap, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jackson Center High School Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy Ohio Basketball Sports Technical Terminology School Systems Trending Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield Proposed B&O Bike Trail connector could include $800,000 tunnel under Trimble Road Three new names among Fugitives of the Week list Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Demolition of former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center underway in Mansfield Janelle Lorraine Straw Van Johnson St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Event Announcements Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 Mar 4 Something Rotten! Sat, Mar 4, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 5 The Challenges of Identifying as LGBTQ in American Society and Mansfield Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Free Mar 5 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 5, 2023 See more / Submit an event