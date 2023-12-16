Sidney Lehman Catholic handed Tipp City Bethel a tough 46-32 loss on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Tipp City Bethel and Sidney Lehman Catholic squared off on Dec. 14, 2021 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Sidney Lehman Catholic faced off against West Milton Milton-Union and Tipp City Bethel took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Dec. 9 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.