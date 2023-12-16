Pomeroy Meigs posted a narrow 52-49 win over Nelsonville-York in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Nelsonville-York started on steady ground by forging a 16-14 lead over Pomeroy Meigs at the end of the first quarter.

The Buckeyes jumped a modest margin over the Marauders as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Pomeroy Meigs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-34 lead over Nelsonville-York.

The Marauders enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Buckeyes’ 15-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pomeroy Meigs and Nelsonville-York faced off on Jan. 28, 2022 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Nelsonville-York faced off against Albany Alexander and Pomeroy Meigs took on McArthur Vinton County on Dec. 8 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

