Paulding controlled the action to earn an impressive 61-41 win against Pioneer North Central on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Paulding a 27-12 lead over Pioneer North Central.

The Panthers registered a 38-23 advantage at half over the Eagles.

Paulding charged to a 53-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Paulding faced off against Pettisville and Pioneer North Central took on Fort Jennings on Dec. 8 at Fort Jennings High School.

