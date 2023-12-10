Fort Recovery posted a narrow 50-49 win over Bradford in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Fort Recovery and Bradford faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Bradford High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Fort Recovery faced off against Portland Jay County and Bradford took on Xenia Legacy Christian on Dec. 1 at Bradford High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.