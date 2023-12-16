Dresden Tri-Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Duncan Falls Philo 76-41 Friday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and Duncan Falls Philo squared off on Feb. 25, 2023 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Crooksville and Duncan Falls Philo took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Dec. 8 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.