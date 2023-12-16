Bellaire finally found a way to top Barnesville 71-64 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Bellaire opened with a 14-13 advantage over Barnesville through the first quarter.

The Big Reds opened a narrow 35-27 gap over the Shamrocks at the intermission.

Bellaire charged to a 55-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Shamrocks enjoyed a 28-16 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Bellaire and Barnesville faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Bellaire High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Bellaire faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Barnesville took on Belmont Union Local on Dec. 9 at Barnesville High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.