Warren Howland unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cortland Lakeview 66-41 Friday for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 15.

The last time Warren Howland and Cortland Lakeview played in a 65-40 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Warren Howland faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Cortland Lakeview took on McDonald on Dec. 8 at McDonald High School.

