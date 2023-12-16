Versailles collected a solid win over New Bremen in a 48-36 verdict on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Versailles opened with a 9-6 advantage over New Bremen through the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to an 18-15 half margin at the Cardinals’ expense.

Versailles darted to a 39-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

The last time New Bremen and Versailles played in a 70-40 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 9, New Bremen squared off with St. Marys in a basketball game.

