Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley topped Sugarcreek Garaway 34-29 in a tough tilt at Sugarcreek Garaway High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Sugarcreek Garaway showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-5 advantage over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley as the first quarter ended.

Had this been a prize fight, the Pirates would’ve earned the judge’s decision at halftime, with a 14-11 lead on the Trojans.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 25-23 lead over Sugarcreek Garaway.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-6 edge.

The last time Sugarcreek Garaway and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley played in a 72-38 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took on East Canton on Dec. 8 at East Canton High School.

