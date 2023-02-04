Ashville Teays Valley's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Circleville 77-49 at Ashville Teays Valley High on February 4 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Ashville Teays Valley drew first blood by forging a 20-11 margin over Circleville after the first quarter.
The Vikings opened a giant 38-20 gap over the Tigers at halftime.
Ashville Teays Valley pulled to a 58-36 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-13 edge.
The last time Ashville Teays Valley and Circleville played in a 54-43 game on February 8, 2022.
In recent action on January 27, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Union. Circleville took on Amanda-Clearcreek on January 27 at Circleville High School.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.