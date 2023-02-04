Ashville Teays Valley's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Circleville 77-49 at Ashville Teays Valley High on February 4 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Ashville Teays Valley drew first blood by forging a 20-11 margin over Circleville after the first quarter.

