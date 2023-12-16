Malvern earned a convincing 66-32 win over New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Malvern and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Malvern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Malvern faced off against West Lafayette Ridgewood and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic took on Sugarcreek Garaway on Dec. 8 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

