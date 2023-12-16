Plain City Jonathan Alder handed London a tough 61-47 loss in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

Plain City Jonathan Alder opened with a 19-17 advantage over London through the first quarter.

The Pioneers registered a 23-17 advantage at half over the Red Raiders.

Plain City Jonathan Alder darted to a 39-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pioneers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-18 edge.

Last season, London and Plain City Jonathan Alder squared off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, London faced off against Columbus St Francis DeSales and Plain City Jonathan Alder took on Springfield Kenton Ridge on Dec. 8 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

