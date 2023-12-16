New Concord John Glenn posted a narrow 53-52 win over Thornville Sheridan on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Thornville Sheridan started on steady ground by forging a 10-6 lead over New Concord John Glenn at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Generals controlled the pace, taking a 31-16 lead into intermission.

Thornville Sheridan jumped a close margin over New Concord John Glenn as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

A 15-10 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Little Muskies’ defeat of the Generals.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and New Concord John Glenn squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, New Concord John Glenn faced off against New Lexington and Thornville Sheridan took on Byesville Meadowbrook on Dec. 8 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

