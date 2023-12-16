Mansfield topped Mt. Vernon 53-50 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Mansfield opened with a 21-4 advantage over Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets battled back to make it 32-24 at the intermission.

Mt. Vernon showed its spirit while rallying to within 43-38 in the third quarter.

The Tygers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Yellow Jackets’ 12-10 advantage in the final quarter.

