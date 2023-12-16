Hamilton Badin topped Dayton Carroll 47-38 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Dayton Carroll High on Dec. 15.

Dayton Carroll showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-2 advantage over Hamilton Badin as the first quarter ended.

The Rams’ shooting moved in front for a 23-21 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.

Hamilton Badin jumped to a 35-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-9 edge.

The last time Dayton Carroll and Hamilton Badin played in a 54-34 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

