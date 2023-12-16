Grove City eventually beat Groveport Madison 62-52 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Grove City and Groveport Madison squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Grove City High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Groveport Madison faced off against Columbus Whetstone and Grove City took on New Albany on Dec. 8 at Grove City High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.