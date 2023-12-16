Bluffton handed Delphos Jefferson a tough 76-58 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Delphos Jefferson high school on Dec. 15.

The last time Bluffton and Delphos Jefferson played in a 49-42 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Lima Perry and Bluffton took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Dec. 8 at Bluffton High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.