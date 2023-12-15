Ravenna finally found a way to top Mogadore Field 63-59 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

The first quarter gave Ravenna a 17-8 lead over Mogadore Field.

The Ravens opened a tight 31-19 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Ravenna moved to a 59-46 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons managed a 13-4 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Ravenna and Mogadore Field faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Mogadore Field High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Mogadore Field faced off against Akron Springfield and Ravenna took on Newton Falls on Dec. 2 at Ravenna High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.