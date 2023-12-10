New Lexington handed Columbus Patriot Prep a tough 48-34 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

The first quarter gave New Lexington a 13-10 lead over Columbus Patriot Prep.

The Panthers’ offense jumped in front for a 24-18 lead over the Eagles at the half.

New Lexington jumped to a 38-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 10-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and Columbus Patriot Prep faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Columbus Patriot Preparatory Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 1, New Lexington faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.