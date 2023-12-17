Williamsburg earned a convincing 64-32 win over Lynchburg – Clay in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 16.

Last season, Williamsburg and Lynchburg – Clay squared off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Lynchburg – Clay High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Williamsburg faced off against Cincinnati Madeira and Lynchburg – Clay took on Fairfield on Dec. 5 at Lynchburg – Clay High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.