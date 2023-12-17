Ottawa-Glandorf finally found a way to top Shelby 67-63 at Shelby High on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Ottawa-Glandorf moved in front of Shelby 17-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Whippets battled back to make it 31-28 at the half.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 49-46.

The Titans held on with an 18-17 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Shelby faced off against Marion Harding and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Van Buren on Dec. 9 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

