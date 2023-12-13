Chesterland West Geauga posted a narrow 53-48 win over Chagrin Falls in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Chagrin Falls faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Geneva and Chagrin Falls took on Gates Mills Hawken on Dec. 9 at Chagrin Falls High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.