Magnolia Sandy Valley posted a narrow 64-56 win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 12.

Magnolia Sandy Valley opened with a 12-9 advantage over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley through the first quarter.

The Cardinals fought to a 34-28 halftime margin at the Braves’ expense.

Magnolia Sandy Valley jumped to a 53-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Braves’ 13-11 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Magnolia Sandy Valley played in a 54-38 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

