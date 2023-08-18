ATHLETE OF THE MONTH
Park National Bank to sponsor Athlete of the Month program
MANSFIELD — It’s that time of year again. For high school athletes, August means it’s time to get back to work. Officially, practices for all fall sports began Monday. The golf season already has teed off and other fall sports seasons will soon follow suit. As the 2023-24 school year dawns, Richland Source, Ashland Source…
Listen: The W. 4th & Goal Podcast
More episodes coming Fall of 2023!
MORE OF THE LATEST AREA SPORTS SCORES
Find stories by sport
Note: Expect to see more sports categories including swimming, tennis, golf, wrestling, track and more in the coming months.