Mt. Victory Ridgemont controlled the action to earn an impressive 63-31 win against Morral Ridgedale in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont steamrolled in front of Morral Ridgedale 28-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Gophers registered a 44-19 advantage at halftime over the Rockets.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont roared to a 63-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Mt Victory Ridgemont and Morral Ridgedale played in a 67-44 game on Dec. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Vanlue and Mt Victory Ridgemont took on Harrod Allen East on Dec. 5 at Harrod Allen East High School.

