Gates Mills Gilmour topped Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 52-50 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 24-5 advantage over Gates Mills Gilmour as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Warriors with a 38-23 lead over the Lancers heading into the second quarter.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit moved ahead by earning a 48-39 advantage over Gates Mills Gilmour at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Lancers, as they climbed out of a hole with a 52-50 scoring margin.

The last time Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Gates Mills Gilmour played in a 68-56 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Cleveland Benedictine.

