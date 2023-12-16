Ironton took full advantage of overtime to defeat Coal Grove 72-68 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

The first quarter gave Ironton a 19-17 lead over Coal Grove.

The Hornets moved ahead by earning a 35-29 advantage over the Fighting Tigers at the end of the second quarter.

Coal Grove enjoyed a 47-39 lead over Ironton to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Fighting Tigers and the Hornets locked in a 63-63 stalemate.

Ironton got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-5 edge.

Last season, Ironton and Coal Grove squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Ironton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Coal Grove faced off against Louisa Lawrence County and Ironton took on Ashland Fairview on Dec. 9 at Ironton High School.

