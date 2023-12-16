Massillon Jackson earned a convincing 66-45 win over Uniontown Lake for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Massillon Jackson High on Dec. 15.

The first quarter gave Massillon Jackson a 15-10 lead over Uniontown Lake.

The Blue Streaks didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 32-29 at the half.

Massillon Jackson jumped to a 51-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Polar Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-8 edge.

Last season, Massillon Jackson and Uniontown Lake squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Massillon Jackson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Massillon Jackson faced off against Franklin Furnace Green.

