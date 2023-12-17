Richmond Heights collected a solid win over Pickerington Central in a 76-59 verdict at Pickerington high school Central on Dec. 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Richmond Heights opened with a 12-2 advantage over Pickerington Central through the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 34-19 advantage at half over the Tigers.

Richmond Heights steamrolled to a 55-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers enjoyed a 23-21 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Pickerington Central faced off against Newark and Richmond Heights took on Reynoldsburg on Dec. 2 at Reynoldsburg High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.