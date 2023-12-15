Bryan posted a narrow 47-39 win over Stryker during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 14.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears registered a 21-15 advantage at half over the Panthers.

Bryan jumped to a 28-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 47-39.

Last season, Bryan and Stryker faced off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Stryker High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Bryan faced off against Hicksville and Stryker took on West Unity Hilltop on Dec. 9 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.