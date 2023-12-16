Delphos St. John’s earned a convincing 70-33 win over New Knoxville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Delphos St. John’s and New Knoxville squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at New Knoxville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, New Knoxville faced off against Sidney Fairlawn and Delphos St. John’s took on Elida on Dec. 9 at Delphos St. John’s.

