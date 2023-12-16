Springfield Shawnee raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-33 win over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Springfield Shawnee opened with a 13-10 advantage over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan through the first quarter.

The Braves fought to a 28-13 half margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Springfield Shawnee thundered to a 53-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves held on with a 15-11 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Springfield Shawnee and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Springfield Northwestern and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan took on Richwood North Union on Dec. 8 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

