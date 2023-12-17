Wheelersburg dominated from start to finish in an imposing 83-63 win over Beaver Eastern during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

The first quarter gave Wheelersburg an 18-16 lead over Beaver Eastern.

The Pirates opened a meager 36-32 gap over the Eagles at the half.

Wheelersburg moved to a 63-54 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-9 edge.

The last time Wheelersburg and Beaver Eastern played in a 79-48 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 11, Beaver Eastern squared off with Russell in a basketball game.

