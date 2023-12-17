Ashville Teays Valley posted a narrow 62-58 win over Lancaster Fairfield Union on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Ashville Teays Valley moved in front of Lancaster Fairfield Union 15-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings’ shooting jumped in front for a 31-25 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 41-35.

The Falcons narrowed the gap 23-21 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Union and Ashville Teays Valley faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Baltimore Liberty Union and Lancaster Fairfield Union took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Dec. 9 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.