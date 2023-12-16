Archbold earned a convincing 73-38 win over Defiance Ayersville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

The first quarter gave Archbold a 19-7 lead over Defiance Ayersville.

The Blue Streaks opened a lopsided 39-17 gap over the Pilots at the intermission.

Archbold roared to a 62-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Streaks held on with a 11-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Archbold and Defiance Ayersville faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Defiance Ayersville.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Defiance Ayersville faced off against Holgate and Archbold took on Kalida on Dec. 9 at Archbold High School.

