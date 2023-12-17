Newark Licking Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 67-39 win over Hebron Lakewood in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 16.

Last season, Newark Licking Valley and Hebron Lakewood faced off on Dec. 14, 2022 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Avon and Newark Licking Valley took on Newark Catholic on Dec. 9 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.