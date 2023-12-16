Poland Seminary rallied over Girard for an inspiring 39-23 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

The start wasn’t the problem for Girard, as it began with a 7-4 edge over Poland Seminary through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense jumped in front for a 14-10 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Poland Seminary moved to a 25-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Girard faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Poland Seminary High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Girard faced off against Hermitage Hickory and Poland Seminary took on Youngstown Boardman on Dec. 9 at Poland Seminary High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.