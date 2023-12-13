Park Hills Covington Catholic collected a solid win over Cincinnati St. Xavier in a 72-54 verdict in Kentucky boys basketball on Dec. 12.

Last season, Park Hills Covington Catholic and Cincinnati St Xavier faced off on Jan. 25, 2022 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Cincinnati St Xavier squared off with Liberty Township Lakota East in a basketball game.

