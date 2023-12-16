Dublin Scioto posted a narrow 50-48 win over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Dublin Scioto squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Dublin Scioto High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne faced off against Columbus Whetstone and Dublin Scioto took on Westerville South on Dec. 8 at Westerville South High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.