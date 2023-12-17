Woodsfield Monroe Central knocked off Wellsburg Brooke 67-51 on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Tough to find an edge early, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Wellsburg Brooke fashioned a 15-15 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Seminoles’ shooting jumped in front for a 35-29 lead over the Bruins at the half.

Woodsfield Monroe Central pulled to a 61-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bruins rallied with a 15-6 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Seminoles prevailed.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Barnesville and Wellsburg Brooke took on St. Clairsville on Dec. 8 at St. Clairsville High School.

