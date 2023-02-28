Convoy Crestview denies Delphos St. John's' challenge Feb 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riding a wave of production, Convoy Crestview surfed over Delphos St. John's 53-42 on Feb. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball.The first quarter gave Convoy Crestview a 9-2 lead over Delphos St. John's.The Blue Jays bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 22-18.Delphos St. John's tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 30-27 in the third quarter.The Knights hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 23-15 advantage in the frame.The last time Convoy Crestview and Delphos St. John's played in a 41-26 game on Dec. 29, 2021. Click here for a recap.In recent action on Feb. 24, Convoy Crestview faced off against Miller City . Click here for a recap. Delphos St. John's took on Van Wert Lincolnview on Feb. 21 at Delphos St. John's. For a full recap, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Convoy Crestview High School Delphos St. John's Ohio Basketball Sports The Economy Technical Terminology School Systems Journalism Trending Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Janelle Lorraine Straw St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February This is what Roseland School looked like in 1933 Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney Macedonia Nordonia cancels check from Canton McKinley Andrew "Drew" Douglas Rothhaar Nita Branson: 40 years as an early Mansfield newspaperwoman Event Announcements Mar 1 Storybook Trail Wed, Mar 1, 2023 Mar 2 Storybook Trail Thu, Mar 2, 2023 Mar 3 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 3, 2023 Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 See more / Submit an event