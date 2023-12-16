Arcanum Franklin Monroe’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Union City Mississinawa Valley 65-24 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe opened with a 15-4 advantage over Union City Mississinawa Valley through the first quarter.

The Jets opened an immense 45-6 gap over the Black Hawks at the half.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Union City Mississinawa Valley inched back to a 50-15 deficit.

The Jets held on with a 15-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Union City Mississinawa Valley played in a 54-43 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off against New Madison Tri-Village and Arcanum Franklin Monroe took on Miamisburg Dayton Christian on Dec. 9 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School.

