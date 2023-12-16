Botkins controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 70-32 victory over Sidney Fairlawn for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Botkins High on Dec. 15.

Last season, Botkins and Sidney Fairlawn squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Botkins High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Botkins faced off against Fort Loramie and Sidney Fairlawn took on New Knoxville on Dec. 9 at New Knoxville High School.

